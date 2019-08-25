PB Bancorp Inc. (PBBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bancorp Inc. 11 4.74 N/A 0.59 19.12 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 3.20 N/A 2.00 16.42

Table 1 highlights PB Bancorp Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than PB Bancorp Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. PB Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.8% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

PB Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.16 and it happens to be 84.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s 5.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PB Bancorp Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.7% and 70.5% respectively. PB Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.21%. Comparatively, 1% are Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PB Bancorp Inc. -1.83% -1.79% -0.97% 6.84% 7.6% 4.07% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62%

For the past year PB Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. beats PB Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, loans secured by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of July 7, 2016, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.