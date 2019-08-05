PB Bancorp, Inc. (PBBI) Trades at $11.40 After Triangle; Lagoda Investment Management LP Lifted Its Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Stake

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) stake by 8.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lagoda Investment Management Lp acquired 2,901 shares as Enstar Group Limited (ESGR)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Lagoda Investment Management Lp holds 36,931 shares with $6.43M value, up from 34,030 last quarter. Enstar Group Limited now has $3.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $173.75. About 49,726 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

PB Bancorp, Inc. (PBBI) formed triangle with $11.06 target or 3.00% below today’s $11.40 share price. PB Bancorp, Inc. (PBBI) has $84.90 million valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 1,647 shares traded. PB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI) has risen 7.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 2,297 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 175,322 shares. 2,100 were accumulated by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Legal And General Gru Plc stated it has 8,552 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 11,886 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Co invested in 14,422 shares. Citigroup has 11,359 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Vanguard Gp invested in 983,701 shares. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.16% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 386,919 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 2,754 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barr E S Co owns 104,110 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio.

