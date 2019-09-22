PB Bancorp Inc. (PBBI) and Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Comparing side by side

As Savings & Loans businesses, PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI) and Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bancorp Inc. 11 4.76 N/A 0.59 19.12 Kearny Financial Corp. 13 7.04 N/A 0.43 31.41

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PB Bancorp Inc. and Kearny Financial Corp. Kearny Financial Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to PB Bancorp Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. PB Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kearny Financial Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of PB Bancorp Inc. and Kearny Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.8% Kearny Financial Corp. 0.00% 3.4% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.16 beta indicates that PB Bancorp Inc. is 84.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kearny Financial Corp.’s 54.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Analyst Ratings

PB Bancorp Inc. and Kearny Financial Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PB Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kearny Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Kearny Financial Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $12.5 average price target and a -5.94% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PB Bancorp Inc. and Kearny Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 36.7% and 65.7% respectively. PB Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.21%. Comparatively, Kearny Financial Corp. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PB Bancorp Inc. -1.83% -1.79% -0.97% 6.84% 7.6% 4.07% Kearny Financial Corp. -3.19% -0.74% -4.09% 0.83% 1.19% 4.13%

For the past year PB Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Kearny Financial Corp.

Summary

Kearny Financial Corp. beats on 7 of the 10 factors PB Bancorp Inc.

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, loans secured by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of July 7, 2016, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans comprising one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, it sells insurance products to its customers and the general public through a third party networking arrangement. As of August 16, 2017, the company operated 42 branches located in northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.