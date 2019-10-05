PB Bancorp Inc. (PBBI) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.7% of PB Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.21% of PB Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have PB Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bancorp Inc. 54,290,718.04% 5.00% 0.80% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares PB Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bancorp Inc. 6.20M 11 19.12 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

PB Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for PB Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PB Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.50

The competitors have a potential upside of -16.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PB Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PB Bancorp Inc. -1.83% -1.79% -0.97% 6.84% 7.6% 4.07% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year PB Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than PB Bancorp Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

PB Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.16 and its 84.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, PB Bancorp Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

PB Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors PB Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat PB Bancorp Inc.

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, loans secured by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of July 7, 2016, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.