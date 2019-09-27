PaySign Inc. (PAYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

We will be comparing the differences between PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign Inc. 13 0.00 26.00M 0.06 243.28 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 4 0.00 8.03M -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates PaySign Inc. and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign Inc. 207,006,369.43% 35.8% 8.3% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 185,991,569.00% 19.4% -130.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.71 beta indicates that PaySign Inc. is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PaySign Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. PaySign Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PaySign Inc. and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 62.44% for PaySign Inc. with consensus price target of $16.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.7% of PaySign Inc. shares and 8.8% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. shares. Insiders held 37.7% of PaySign Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PaySign Inc. 2.39% 1.44% 76.15% 203.44% 403.93% 300.85% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 3.93% -12.39% -1.18% -0.6% -29.1% 50.75%

For the past year PaySign Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Summary

PaySign Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.