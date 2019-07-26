PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) Reaches $14.24 After 3.00% Up Move; Cargurus – Class A (CARG) Shorts Up By 6.38%

The stock of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 9.04% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 1.28M shares traded or 6.16% up from the average. PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has risen 440.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 436.26% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $672.58 million company. It was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $14.67 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PAYS worth $20.18M more.

Cargurus Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:CARG) had an increase of 6.38% in short interest. CARG’s SI was 4.70 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.38% from 4.42M shares previously. With 564,600 avg volume, 8 days are for Cargurus Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:CARG)’s short sellers to cover CARG’s short positions. The SI to Cargurus Inc – Class A’s float is 7.75%. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 172,898 shares traded. CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) has risen 14.29% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CARG News: 23/04/2018 – CarGurus Announces 2018 Best Used Car Award Winners; 20/04/2018 – DJ CarGurus Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARG); 23/05/2018 – CarGurus Survey Finds Most Car Owners Are Not Ready for Self-Driving Cars; 18/05/2018 – CARGURUS AND AMVOQ ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO EXPAND INVENTORY VISIBILITY FOR USED CAR DEALERS; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus Sees 2Q Rev $103M-$104M; 23/03/2018 – CarGurus Launches High-Efficiency Search Engine Marketing Product for Dealerships; 03/05/2018 – CARGURUS INC CARG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.16, REV VIEW $400.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 22/03/2018 CARGURUS INC CARG.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $42; 18/05/2018 – CARGURUS & AMVOQ IN DEAL FOR INVENTORY FOR USED CAR DEALERS

More notable recent PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pearson revival on track as shift to digital pays off – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple pays $1 bln for Intel unit in push for chip independence – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PAYS Stock Flashes Bull Signal After Huge Pullback – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to firms, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $672.58 million. The firm offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. It has a 237.33 P/E ratio. It also develops prepaid card products for healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical assistance, donor compensation, corporate and incentive rewards, and expense reimbursement cards; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards.

Among 2 analysts covering CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CarGurus had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report.