PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) Reaches $13.80 After 7.00% Up Move; Siga Technologies (SIGA)’s Sentiment Is 2.14

The stock of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 8.07% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 936,636 shares traded. PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has risen 403.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 403.93% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $651.80 million company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $14.77 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PAYS worth $45.63M more.

Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) investors sentiment decreased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 2.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 62 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 29 sold and decreased positions in Siga Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 16.91 million shares, up from 16.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Siga Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 18 Increased: 28 New Position: 34.

SIGA Technologies, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $417.25 million. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. It has a 0.98 P/E ratio.

The stock 0.10% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. It is down 22.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGA News: 01/05/2018 SIGA Technologies Announces Favorable Outcome of Advisory Committee In Support of TPOXX®

More notable recent SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SIGA Technologies to Host Business Update Webcast on June 18, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SIGA Awarded Department of Defense Contract to Develop Expanded Indication for TPOXX® as Post-Exposure Prophylactic for Smallpox – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 10-Q SIGA TECHNOLOGIES INC For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SIGA Technologies CEO to Speak at NCT Europe on June 27, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Jet Capital Investors L P holds 3.17% of its portfolio in SIGA Technologies, Inc. for 2.58 million shares. Nantahala Capital Management Llc owns 1.80 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 16,222 shares. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Jump Trading Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,500 shares.