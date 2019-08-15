PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) Reaches $13.52 After 7.00% Down Move; Shorts at Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) Lowered By 1.1%

Image Sensing Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ISNS) had a decrease of 1.1% in short interest. ISNS’s SI was 45,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.1% from 45,500 shares previously. With 3,300 avg volume, 14 days are for Image Sensing Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s short sellers to cover ISNS’s short positions. The SI to Image Sensing Systems Inc’s float is 1.07%. It closed at $4.95 lastly. It is down 19.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ISNS News: 14/05/2018 – IMAGE SENSING SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Image Sensing Systems 1Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Image Sensing Systems 1Q Rev $3.01M; 10/05/2018 – Andrew Markese Hired as VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Image Sensing Systems; 10/05/2018 – Andrew Markese hired as Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Image Sensing Systems; 22/04/2018 DJ Image Sensing Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISNS)

The stock of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 304,850 shares traded. PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has risen 403.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 403.93% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $638.47M company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $12.57 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PAYS worth $44.69M less.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.26 million. It operates in two divisions, Intersection and Highway. It has a 11.81 P/E ratio. The firm offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

More notable recent Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Image Sensing Systems, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ISNS) 21% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Image Sensing Systems Announces 2019 Second Quarter and First Half Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Image Sensing Systems Announces 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Image Sensing Systems Names Joseph P. Daly as a Director – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Image Sensing Systems Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold Image Sensing Systems, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 746,136 shares or 4.44% less from 780,790 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 2,000 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) for 76,661 shares. Renaissance Techs holds 0% of its portfolio in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) for 196,600 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS). Tower Research Ltd (Trc) reported 3,166 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 31,600 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0% or 49,057 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Capital Lc stated it has 0.02% in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS). Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) for 1,090 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS). James Investment Research invested in 6,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Incorporated has 0% invested in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS).

More notable recent PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ionis Pharmaceuticals Looks to Partners to Pay the Bills – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Recognized as a Leading Internship Program for 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “4 NASDAQ Bank Stocks Paying Dividends And Now Trading Below Book Value – Forbes” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Smucker (SJM) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.