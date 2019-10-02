PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) Reaches $10.87 After 5.00% Up Move; BASF SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (BFFAF) Shorts Lowered By 24.62%

BASF SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:BFFAF) had a decrease of 24.62% in short interest. BFFAF’s SI was 1.90 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 24.62% from 2.52M shares previously. With 10,100 avg volume, 188 days are for BASF SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:BFFAF)’s short sellers to cover BFFAF’s short positions. It closed at $69.21 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.13% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 634,205 shares traded. PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has risen 403.93% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 403.93% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $517.09M company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $11.41 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PAYS worth $25.85M more.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company has market cap of $63.32 billion. It operates through five divisions: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. It has a 9.25 P/E ratio. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to firms, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $517.09 million. The firm offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. It has a 135.88 P/E ratio. It also develops prepaid card products for healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical assistance, donor compensation, corporate and incentive rewards, and expense reimbursement cards; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards.