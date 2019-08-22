PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) Forms $15.02 Double Top; KB Home (KBH) Has 0.77 Sentiment

KB Home (KBH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 81 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 105 sold and decreased their equity positions in KB Home. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 77.07 million shares, up from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding KB Home in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 78 Increased: 48 New Position: 33.

South Street Advisors Llc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in KB Home for 157,288 shares. Lakewood Capital Management Lp owns 1.10 million shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foundry Partners Llc has 0.66% invested in the company for 676,569 shares. The Alabama-based Zweig has invested 0.58% in the stock. Long Pond Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 566,680 shares.

The stock increased 0.85% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 275,552 shares traded. KB Home (KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss $71.3M; 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 24.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $58.24 million for 10.76 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. It manufactures and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It has a 11.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.