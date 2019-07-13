PaySign Inc. (PAYS) and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Comparing side by side

PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PaySign Inc.
|8
|29.22
|N/A
|0.05
|153.73
|International Seaways Inc.
|18
|1.78
|N/A
|-3.05
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of PaySign Inc. and International Seaways Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PaySign Inc.
|0.00%
|34.2%
|8.8%
|International Seaways Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PaySign Inc. Its rival International Seaways Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. International Seaways Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PaySign Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both PaySign Inc. and International Seaways Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 96.6% respectively. PaySign Inc.’s share held by insiders are 44.9%. Competitively, International Seaways Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PaySign Inc.
|4.81%
|3.98%
|5.66%
|103.11%
|440.69%
|122.73%
|International Seaways Inc.
|7.7%
|1.56%
|17.63%
|13.27%
|2.7%
|19.66%
For the past year PaySign Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than International Seaways Inc.
Summary
PaySign Inc. beats International Seaways Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
