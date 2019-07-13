PaySign Inc. (PAYS) and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Comparing side by side

PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign Inc. 8 29.22 N/A 0.05 153.73 International Seaways Inc. 18 1.78 N/A -3.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of PaySign Inc. and International Seaways Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign Inc. 0.00% 34.2% 8.8% International Seaways Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PaySign Inc. Its rival International Seaways Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. International Seaways Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PaySign Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PaySign Inc. and International Seaways Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 96.6% respectively. PaySign Inc.’s share held by insiders are 44.9%. Competitively, International Seaways Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PaySign Inc. 4.81% 3.98% 5.66% 103.11% 440.69% 122.73% International Seaways Inc. 7.7% 1.56% 17.63% 13.27% 2.7% 19.66%

For the past year PaySign Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than International Seaways Inc.

Summary

PaySign Inc. beats International Seaways Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.