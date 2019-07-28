PaySign Inc. (PAYS) and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign Inc. 9 25.48 N/A 0.05 153.73 IHS Markit Ltd. 57 6.18 N/A 1.00 56.62

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PaySign Inc. and IHS Markit Ltd. IHS Markit Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than PaySign Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. PaySign Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than IHS Markit Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has PaySign Inc. and IHS Markit Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign Inc. 0.00% 34.2% 8.8% IHS Markit Ltd. 0.00% 5.1% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

PaySign Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.78 beta. Competitively, IHS Markit Ltd. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

PaySign Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IHS Markit Ltd. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. PaySign Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to IHS Markit Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.1% of PaySign Inc. shares and 98% of IHS Markit Ltd. shares. Insiders held 44.9% of PaySign Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are IHS Markit Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PaySign Inc. 4.81% 3.98% 5.66% 103.11% 440.69% 122.73% IHS Markit Ltd. 0.84% 2.7% 6.13% 7.01% 9.03% 18.03%

For the past year PaySign Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than IHS Markit Ltd.

Summary

PaySign Inc. beats IHS Markit Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also provides data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also provides comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 80 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment offers content and analysis on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.