PaySign Inc. (PAYS) and Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) Contrasting side by side

PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign Inc. 10 26.81 N/A 0.06 243.28 Conduent Incorporated 11 0.29 N/A -3.27 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign Inc. 0.00% 35.8% 8.3% Conduent Incorporated 0.00% -20.7% -9.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PaySign Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Conduent Incorporated is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Conduent Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PaySign Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Conduent Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Conduent Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $12 average target price and a 80.45% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.7% of PaySign Inc. shares and 97.6% of Conduent Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 37.7% of PaySign Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Conduent Incorporated shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PaySign Inc. 2.39% 1.44% 76.15% 203.44% 403.93% 300.85% Conduent Incorporated -1.83% -6.76% -28.68% -27.66% -49.19% -14.39%

Summary

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.