PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Investors: Raymond James Keeps Outperform Rating, Sees $122.0000/Share; New America High Income Fund (HYB) Has 0.89 Sentiment

New America High Income Fund Inc (HYB) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 16 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 18 reduced and sold stakes in New America High Income Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 5.30 million shares, up from 5.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding New America High Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 12 Increased: 12 New Position: 4.

Raymond James have a $122.0000 PT on the stock. The PT would suggest a potential upside of 15.53% from PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock close price. This rating was shown in a report on 19 September.

The New America High Income Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. The company has market cap of $207.28 million. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. It has a 10.01 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 67,611 shares traded. The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The New America High Income Fund Inc. for 1.14 million shares. Aegon Usa Investment Management Llc owns 81,452 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Llc has 0.26% invested in the company for 70,683 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.24% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 562,448 shares.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform firm that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of clients and merchants worldwide. The company has market cap of $124.26 billion. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It has a 50.33 P/E ratio. The company's platform allows clients to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Among 6 analysts covering Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paypal Holdings has $13700 highest and $103 lowest target. $122.25’s average target is 15.77% above currents $105.6 stock price. Paypal Holdings had 26 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy” on Thursday, September 12. Bank of America maintained PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) on Friday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $115 target. The stock of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital maintained PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, June 21. The stock of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Analysts await PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. PYPL’s profit will be $611.87 million for 50.77 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by PayPal Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $105.6. About 6.69M shares traded or 0.92% up from the average. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has risen 34.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PYPL News: 25/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Kroger buys Home Chef, PayPal buys iZettle and Rover raises $155 million; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL AND GOOGLE EXPANDING PAYMENT PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holdings Sees FY EPS $1.73-EPS $1.76; 18/05/2018 – PayPal Holdings Coverage Assumed by UBS at Buy vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 17/05/2018 – PAYPAL TO ACQUIRE IZETTLE FOR $2.2 BLN; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- COMPANY AND SELLING SHAREHOLDERS EXPECT TO ENTER INTO CUSTOMARY LOCK-UP ARRANGEMENTS WITH THE UNDERWRITERS IN CONNECTION WITH OFFERING AND LISTING; 23/05/2018 – SAGE INTEGRATES PAYPAL TO HELP BUILDERS GET PAID FASTER; 18/05/2018 – PayPal just made its biggest acquisition ever and is now increasing its payments presence among physical retailers; 15/05/2018 – PAYPAL: DON’T EXPECT TOO MUCH TOO SOON FROM VENMO MONETIZATION; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holdings Sees FY Rev to Grow 16%-18%