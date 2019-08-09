PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK)

We are contrasting PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal Holdings Inc. 107 7.91 N/A 2.10 52.70 On Deck Capital Inc. 5 1.08 N/A 0.45 7.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PayPal Holdings Inc. and On Deck Capital Inc. On Deck Capital Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PayPal Holdings Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. PayPal Holdings Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PayPal Holdings Inc. and On Deck Capital Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal Holdings Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 5.5% On Deck Capital Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

PayPal Holdings Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, On Deck Capital Inc. has a 1.85 beta which is 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for PayPal Holdings Inc. and On Deck Capital Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal Holdings Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 On Deck Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PayPal Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $115.1, and a 7.78% upside potential. On Deck Capital Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.25 consensus target price and a 25.00% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that On Deck Capital Inc. seems more appealing than PayPal Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PayPal Holdings Inc. and On Deck Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 94.7% respectively. 0.1% are PayPal Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of On Deck Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PayPal Holdings Inc. -8.99% -4.03% -0.49% 19.45% 34% 31.29% On Deck Capital Inc. -9.82% -12.47% -36.52% -50.48% -47.04% -39.32%

For the past year PayPal Holdings Inc. has 31.29% stronger performance while On Deck Capital Inc. has -39.32% weaker performance.

Summary

PayPal Holdings Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors On Deck Capital Inc.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.