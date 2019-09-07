PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal Holdings Inc. 109 7.75 N/A 2.10 52.70 Equifax Inc. 128 5.21 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of PayPal Holdings Inc. and Equifax Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal Holdings Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 5.5% Equifax Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -5.8%

Risk and Volatility

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s 0.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Equifax Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Equifax Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. PayPal Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Equifax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc. and Equifax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal Holdings Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Equifax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.22% and an $118 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Equifax Inc.’s consensus price target is $77.5, while its potential downside is -47.19%. The data provided earlier shows that PayPal Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Equifax Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PayPal Holdings Inc. and Equifax Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.2% and 96.9%. About 0.1% of PayPal Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Equifax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PayPal Holdings Inc. -8.99% -4.03% -0.49% 19.45% 34% 31.29% Equifax Inc. -2.22% 2.4% 11.75% 31.34% 10.78% 49.35%

For the past year PayPal Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Equifax Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors PayPal Holdings Inc. beats Equifax Inc.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.