PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Reaches $120.12 High on Jul, 14; Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI) Has 0.56 Sentiment

The stock of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) reached all time high today, Jul, 14 and still has $126.13 target or 5.00% above today’s $120.12 share price. This indicates more upside for the $141.13 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $126.13 PT is reached, the company will be worth $7.06 billion more. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $120.12. About 4.54M shares traded. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has risen 41.48% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PYPL News: 16/05/2018 – PayPal Joins Indonesian Venture Firm to Develop Fintech Startups; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay; 08/03/2018 – PayPal CEO Says Cryptocurrencies Are Just an Experiment for Now; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 26/04/2018 – Former Paypal CEO Bill Harris says bitcoin is a scam, and investors are “drinking the Kool-Aid.”; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL:EXPECT TO SPEND $1-3B ON M&A PER YEAR; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: China denies it offered a package to slash U.S. deficit by $200 billion; 23/05/2018 – Cash still matters, and it won’t go away anytime soon, according to the chief technology officer at PayPal; 24/05/2018 – Payments fintech firm Adyen says to list in Amsterdam in June

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc (NMI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.01, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 5 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 9 sold and decreased stock positions in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 529,829 shares, down from 591,104 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Analysts await PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.44 per share. PYPL’s profit will be $610.97M for 57.75 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by PayPal Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.34% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. PayPal Holdings had 30 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Nomura maintained PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of PYPL in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PYPL in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform firm that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of clients and merchants worldwide. The company has market cap of $141.13 billion. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It has a 64.96 P/E ratio. The company's platform allows clients to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. for 12,798 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 141,151 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ledyard National Bank has 0.05% invested in the company for 31,595 shares. The Colorado-based Peak Asset Management Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 18,170 shares.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $99.52 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 21.57 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 1.59% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 6,720 shares traded. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) has risen 0.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500.