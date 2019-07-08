PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Reaches $116.50 After 9.00% Down Move; Avrobio (AVRO) Sellers Increased By 16.63% Their Shorts

The stock of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.5. About 1.17 million shares traded. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has risen 41.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PYPL News: 16/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets PayPal CFO John Rainey’s take on the cryptocurrency craze; 18/04/2018 – DUTCH PAYMENTS PROVIDER ADYEN 2017 REVENUES INCREASED BY MORE THAN 350 MLN EUROS FROM YEAR EARLIER; 03/04/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS SAYS DREW DOWN ADDITIONAL $500 MLN UNDER 364-DAY DELAYED-DRAW TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – PAYPAL SEES 2Q NET REV. $3.78B TO $3.83B, EST. $3.75B; 17/05/2018 – PayPal Sees Deal Diluting FY18 Non-GAAP EPS by 1c; 25/04/2018 – PayPal rings up revenue beat; 06/03/2018 – COINBASE TO DISABLE PAYPAL ENTIRELY ON MARCH 7; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holdings 1Q EPS 42c; 09/04/2018 – PayPal Makes a Move Toward Traditional Banking; 24/05/2018 – PYPL, GOOG/@BrianSozzi: PayPal testing a Venmo debit card $PYPL – ! $PYPL $GOOGThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $136.88 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $106.02 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PYPL worth $12.32B less.

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) had an increase of 16.63% in short interest. AVRO’s SI was 694,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 16.63% from 595,300 shares previously. With 269,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s short sellers to cover AVRO’s short positions. The SI to Avrobio Inc’s float is 6.76%. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 8,207 shares traded. AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company has market cap of $363.17 million. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform firm that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of clients and merchants worldwide. The company has market cap of $136.88 billion. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It has a 63.01 P/E ratio. The company's platform allows clients to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Analysts await PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.44 per share. PYPL’s profit will be $610.96 million for 56.01 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by PayPal Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.34% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. PayPal Holdings had 29 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $99 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Barclays Capital maintained PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 6, the company rating was downgraded by Guggenheim. Morgan Stanley maintained PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America.

