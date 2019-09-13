PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Reaches $106.86 After 7.00% Down Move; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Raised United Technologies (UTX) Position By $2.66 Million

The stock of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $106.86. About 2.23M shares traded. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has risen 34.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PYPL News: 18/04/2018 – DUTCH PAYMENTS PROVIDER ADYEN PROCESSED 108 BLN EUROS WORTH OF TRANSACTIONS FOR MERCHANTS IN 2017; 14/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with PayPal CEO Dan Schulman for insights into the international payment processing landscape; 22/03/2018 – PayPal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – PayPal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Cash still matters, and it won’t go away anytime soon, according to the chief technology officer at PayPal; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 18/05/2018 – PayPal Holdings Coverage Assumed by UBS at Buy vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 05/03/2018 – PayPal Files Patent For Cryptocurrency System — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – PayPal Sees Deal Closing in 3Q; 21/05/2018 – Online lender Kabbage to launch payment services by year-endThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $125.74 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $99.38 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PYPL worth $8.80B less.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 19.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co acquired 20,426 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)'s stock declined 5.64%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 123,549 shares with $16.09M value, up from 103,123 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $120.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $139.21. About 770,811 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 11.82% above currents $139.21 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) stake by 8,554 shares to 1,802 valued at $245,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Willis Towers Watson Plc stake by 2,504 shares and now owns 628 shares. Coca (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spinnaker Trust reported 53,827 shares stake. Moreover, Quantbot Technology Lp has 1.41% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 108,355 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 12,000 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested 0.35% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,645 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd has 17,683 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt reported 1.59% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Arrow Financial Corp owns 22,815 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Lincoln Ltd invested in 38,682 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Girard Prtn Ltd stated it has 13,434 shares. Luminus Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.41% or 130,011 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 16.98 million shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 2,347 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 92,440 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri holds 43,773 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paypal Holdings has $13700 highest and $103 lowest target. $122.75’s average target is 14.87% above currents $106.86 stock price. Paypal Holdings had 26 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Wedbush maintained PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) rating on Friday, June 21. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $125 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $113 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. The rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, September 12 to “Buy”. Bank of America maintained PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. PYPL’s profit will be $611.87 million for 51.38 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by PayPal Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform firm that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of clients and merchants worldwide. The company has market cap of $125.74 billion. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It has a 50.93 P/E ratio. The company's platform allows clients to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

