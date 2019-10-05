PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) EPS Estimated At $0.52; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Lowered Marriott Intl Com Us0 01 Class A (MAR) Holding

Analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report $0.52 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 23.81% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. PYPL’s profit would be $604.00M giving it 49.42 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -23.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $102.79. About 5.53 million shares traded. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has risen 34.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PYPL News: 18/05/2018 – PayPal bought Stockholm, Sweden-based payments start-up iZettle for $2.2 billion; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holdings 1Q Rev $3.69B; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holdings Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c; 17/05/2018 – PayPal Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 02/04/2018 – PayPal CTO Shivananda Says Customer Data Is Well Protected (Video); 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holdings 1Q Total Payment Volume $132 B; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL:GROWTH WILL COME FROM CURRENT AND FUTURE PARTNERSHIPS; 17/05/2018 – U.S.-based PayPal already operates in more than 200 countries around the world but is working to expand its offerings

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Marriott Intl Com Us0 01 Class A (MAR) stake by 16.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 171,109 shares as Marriott Intl Com Us0 01 Class A (MAR)’s stock rose 0.14%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 880,444 shares with $123.52 billion value, down from 1.05M last quarter. Marriott Intl Com Us0 01 Class A now has $40.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $120.86. About 1.73M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Declares an Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Net $398M; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 04/05/2018 – Marriott International Declares An Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – MAR SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $3.45B TO $3.5B, SAW $3.32B TO $3.42B; 29/05/2018 – Marriott International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD SHERATON FIJI RESORT, WESTIN DENARAU ISLAND RESORT & SPA, FIJI AND ASSOCIATED GOLF FACILITIES FOR ABOUT $131 MLN – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Comparable Systemwide Constant Dollar RevPar Up 3.6%

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ:OTTR) stake by 4,645 shares to 30,660 valued at $1.62B in 2019Q2. It also upped Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) stake by 44,755 shares and now owns 1.13M shares. Monarch Casino And Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 914,860 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). New England And Mgmt holds 0.14% or 1,450 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 235,061 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 8,500 shares. North Star Asset Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,792 shares. Twin Tree Lp has 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 6,268 shares. 39,911 were reported by Norinchukin Comml Bank The. Mackenzie Corp reported 12,943 shares. Parsec Fincl Inc holds 0.01% or 1,487 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). First Personal Fincl Serv holds 1,955 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 231,910 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Marriott International – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Marriott International – Class A Common Stock has $14800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $135.50’s average target is 12.11% above currents $120.86 stock price. Marriott International – Class A Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 24. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, September 6 with “Neutral”. As per Monday, September 16, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $13800 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $499.47M for 20.14 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PayPal Holdings has $13700 highest and $10500 lowest target. $122.22’s average target is 18.90% above currents $102.79 stock price. PayPal Holdings had 25 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital maintained PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. Bank of America maintained PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, September 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PYPL in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, September 13.

