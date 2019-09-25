PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) EPS Estimated At $0.52; Alleghany Has 0.79 Sentiment

Analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report $0.52 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 23.81% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. PYPL’s profit would be $611.87 million giving it 49.85 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -23.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $103.69. About 5.58M shares traded. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has risen 34.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PYPL News: 25/05/2018 – Street View: PayPal could grow faster than industry over next 3-5 years; 21/05/2018 – Commentary: As the payment wars heat up, PayPal could have a leg above Square, via @TradingNation; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$3.83B; 18/04/2018 – DUTCH PAYMENTS PROVIDER ADYEN 2017 REVENUES INCREASED BY MORE THAN 350 MLN EUROS FROM YEAR EARLIER; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 17/05/2018 – PayPal Sees Deal Diluting FY18 Non-GAAP EPS by 1c; 08/03/2018 – PAYPAL CEO ENDS COMMENTS AT ECONOMIC CLUB OF NEW YORK; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL AND GOOGLE EXPANDING PAYMENT PARTNERSHIP; 18/05/2018 – PayPal bought Stockholm, Sweden-based payments start-up iZettle for $2.2 billion; 24/05/2018 – PayPal Raises Long-term Guidance At Analyst Day — MarketWatch

Alleghany Corp (Y) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 113 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 143 cut down and sold their stock positions in Alleghany Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 11.55 million shares, down from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Alleghany Corp in top ten positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 115 Increased: 71 New Position: 42.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.27 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Reinsurance and Insurance. It has a 37.09 P/E ratio. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 EPS, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.99M for 28.45 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.31% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $780.71. About 37,079 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (Y) has risen 9.08% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. holds 7.54% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation for 37,220 shares. Mcclain Value Management Llc owns 4,703 shares or 4.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodhaven Capital Management Llc has 3.65% invested in the company for 6,630 shares. The Minnesota-based Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc has invested 3.13% in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc., a Maryland-based fund reported 12,434 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PayPal Holdings has $13700 highest and $10500 lowest target. $122.22’s average target is 17.87% above currents $103.69 stock price. PayPal Holdings had 25 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, September 12 to “Buy”. The stock of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, September 19. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, September 13. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PYPL in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform firm that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of clients and merchants worldwide. The company has market cap of $122.01 billion. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It has a 49.42 P/E ratio. The company's platform allows clients to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.