PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal Holdings Inc. 107 7.64 N/A 2.10 52.70 Discover Financial Services 77 3.19 N/A 8.54 10.51

Table 1 highlights PayPal Holdings Inc. and Discover Financial Services’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Discover Financial Services seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to PayPal Holdings Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. PayPal Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Discover Financial Services, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PayPal Holdings Inc. and Discover Financial Services.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal Holdings Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 5.5% Discover Financial Services 0.00% 25.6% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Discover Financial Services’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.57 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for PayPal Holdings Inc. and Discover Financial Services are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal Holdings Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Discover Financial Services 0 3 6 2.67

$115.1 is PayPal Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 8.42%. Competitively the average price target of Discover Financial Services is $91.33, which is potential 13.67% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Discover Financial Services is looking more favorable than PayPal Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.2% of PayPal Holdings Inc. shares and 89.8% of Discover Financial Services shares. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Discover Financial Services’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PayPal Holdings Inc. -8.99% -4.03% -0.49% 19.45% 34% 31.29% Discover Financial Services -2.46% 14.2% 10.65% 32.52% 24.81% 52.15%

For the past year PayPal Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Discover Financial Services.

Summary

PayPal Holdings Inc. beats Discover Financial Services on 8 of the 12 factors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates the Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.