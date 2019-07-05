PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Comparing side by side

As Credit Services companies, PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal Holdings Inc. 102 8.54 N/A 1.87 59.75 CIT Group Inc. 48 2.17 N/A 4.09 12.38

Table 1 highlights PayPal Holdings Inc. and CIT Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CIT Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PayPal Holdings Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of CIT Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 5.1% CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. From a competition point of view, CIT Group Inc. has a 1.49 beta which is 49.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given PayPal Holdings Inc. and CIT Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal Holdings Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 CIT Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

PayPal Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $113.8, and a -2.74% downside potential. Competitively CIT Group Inc. has an average price target of $59.33, with potential upside of 13.75%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that CIT Group Inc. seems more appealing than PayPal Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of PayPal Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.01% of CIT Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are PayPal Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of CIT Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PayPal Holdings Inc. 2.23% 3.11% 18.6% 28.52% 41.48% 32.6% CIT Group Inc. -2.65% 1.08% 1.02% 8.44% -5.7% 32.35%

For the past year PayPal Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than CIT Group Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors PayPal Holdings Inc. beats CIT Group Inc.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.