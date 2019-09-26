PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Analysts See $0.52 EPS; Cerus (CERS) Has 1.46 Sentiment

Analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report $0.52 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 23.81% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. PYPL’s profit would be $611.87M giving it 50.07 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -23.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $104.14. About 4.90M shares traded. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has risen 34.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PYPL News: 18/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Ant Financial’s $150 bln valuation, and the big recent bump-up; 01/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) And Others; 29/05/2018 – PAYPAL ACQUIRES JETLORE, NO TERMS GIVEN; 18/05/2018 – IZettle’s Evening Sale to PayPal a $2.2 Billion Change of Heart; 14/05/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holdings Sees FY Rev to Grow 16%-18%; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holdings Sees FY EPS $1.73-EPS $1.76; 24/05/2018 – Payments fintech firm Adyen says to list in Amsterdam in June; 18/05/2018 – PayPal Scores A $2.2 Billion Purchasing iZettle – CWEB.Com; 25/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Kroger buys Home Chef, PayPal buys iZettle and Rover raises $155 million

Cerus Corp (CERS) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 67 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 46 sold and decreased their stakes in Cerus Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 88.73 million shares, up from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cerus Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 29 Increased: 48 New Position: 19.

Among 7 analysts covering PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PayPal Holdings has $13700 highest and $10500 lowest target. $122.22’s average target is 17.36% above currents $104.14 stock price. PayPal Holdings had 25 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PYPL in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. Canaccord Genuity upgraded PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) on Thursday, September 12 to “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) rating on Friday, June 21. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $131 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, September 19 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform firm that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of clients and merchants worldwide. The company has market cap of $122.54 billion. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It has a 49.64 P/E ratio. The company's platform allows clients to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

The stock increased 2.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 978,766 shares traded or 7.82% up from the average. Cerus Corporation (CERS) has declined 18.52% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation for 6.84 million shares. Lesa Sroufe & Co owns 506,920 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millrace Asset Group Inc. has 1.4% invested in the company for 241,416 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Salzhauer Michael, a New York-based fund reported 311,249 shares.

Analysts await Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.11 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Cerus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% EPS growth.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. The company has market cap of $715.64 million. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion.