Payment Data Systems Inc. (PYDS)’s Financial Results Comparing With TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Payment Data Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payment Data Systems Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00 TransUnion 67 6.34 N/A 1.41 45.71

Table 1 demonstrates Payment Data Systems Inc. and TransUnion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Payment Data Systems Inc. and TransUnion’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payment Data Systems Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -5.8% TransUnion 0.00% 14.5% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.84 beta indicates that Payment Data Systems Inc. is 84.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, TransUnion’s beta is 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Payment Data Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, TransUnion which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. TransUnion is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Payment Data Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Payment Data Systems Inc. and TransUnion Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Payment Data Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

TransUnion on the other hand boasts of a $84.33 consensus target price and a 0.06% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.8% of Payment Data Systems Inc. shares and 0% of TransUnion shares. 2% are Payment Data Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of TransUnion’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Payment Data Systems Inc. -6.06% 2.9% -27.91% 36.26% 37.78% 49.4% TransUnion -2.84% -8.66% -0.37% -3.34% -7.2% 13.06%

For the past year Payment Data Systems Inc. was more bullish than TransUnion.

Summary

TransUnion beats on 8 of the 9 factors Payment Data Systems Inc.

Payment Data Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check. The company also offers merchant account services for the processing of card-based transactions through the VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and JCB networks, including online terminal services accessed through a Website or retail services accessed through a physical terminal. In addition, it provides a proprietary Web-based customer service application that allows companies to process one-time and recurring payments through e-checks or credit cards; and an interactive voice response telephone system to companies, which accept payments directly from consumers over the telephone using e-checks or credit cards. Further, the company creates, manages, and processes prepaid card programs for corporate clients to issue prepaid cards to their customer base or employees; and issues general purpose reloadable cards to consumers as an alternative to a traditional bank account. Additionally, it operates billx.com, a consumer Website that allows consumers to process online payments to pay other individual; and provides prepaid cards to consumers for use in as a tool to stay on budget, manage allowances, and share money with family and friends. The company markets and sells its products and services directly, as well as through non-exclusive resellers. Payment Data Systems, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.