Payment Data Systems Inc. (PYDS) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Payment Data Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Payment Data Systems Inc. has 1.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.56% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2% of Payment Data Systems Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.07% of all Business Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Payment Data Systems Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payment Data Systems Inc. 0.00% -35.90% -5.80% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Payment Data Systems Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Payment Data Systems Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Payment Data Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Payment Data Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.10 2.79 2.60

As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 71.56%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Payment Data Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Payment Data Systems Inc. -6.06% 2.9% -27.91% 36.26% 37.78% 49.4% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year Payment Data Systems Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Payment Data Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Payment Data Systems Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. Payment Data Systems Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Payment Data Systems Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.84 shows that Payment Data Systems Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Payment Data Systems Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.25 which is 24.54% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Payment Data Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Payment Data Systems Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Payment Data Systems Inc.

Payment Data Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check. The company also offers merchant account services for the processing of card-based transactions through the VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and JCB networks, including online terminal services accessed through a Website or retail services accessed through a physical terminal. In addition, it provides a proprietary Web-based customer service application that allows companies to process one-time and recurring payments through e-checks or credit cards; and an interactive voice response telephone system to companies, which accept payments directly from consumers over the telephone using e-checks or credit cards. Further, the company creates, manages, and processes prepaid card programs for corporate clients to issue prepaid cards to their customer base or employees; and issues general purpose reloadable cards to consumers as an alternative to a traditional bank account. Additionally, it operates billx.com, a consumer Website that allows consumers to process online payments to pay other individual; and provides prepaid cards to consumers for use in as a tool to stay on budget, manage allowances, and share money with family and friends. The company markets and sells its products and services directly, as well as through non-exclusive resellers. Payment Data Systems, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.