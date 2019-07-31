Payment Data Systems Inc. (PYDS) and Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) Comparing side by side

Payment Data Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) and Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payment Data Systems Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00 Acacia Research Corporation 3 1.93 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Payment Data Systems Inc. and Acacia Research Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Payment Data Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) and Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payment Data Systems Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -5.8% Acacia Research Corporation 0.00% -47.3% -41.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.84 beta means Payment Data Systems Inc.’s volatility is 84.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Acacia Research Corporation on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Payment Data Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Acacia Research Corporation which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.5 Quick Ratio. Acacia Research Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Payment Data Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.8% of Payment Data Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.3% of Acacia Research Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2% of Payment Data Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Acacia Research Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Payment Data Systems Inc. -6.06% 2.9% -27.91% 36.26% 37.78% 49.4% Acacia Research Corporation 0.32% 0.32% -1.25% -1.56% -17.11% 5.7%

For the past year Payment Data Systems Inc. was more bullish than Acacia Research Corporation.

Summary

Payment Data Systems Inc. beats Acacia Research Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Payment Data Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check. The company also offers merchant account services for the processing of card-based transactions through the VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and JCB networks, including online terminal services accessed through a Website or retail services accessed through a physical terminal. In addition, it provides a proprietary Web-based customer service application that allows companies to process one-time and recurring payments through e-checks or credit cards; and an interactive voice response telephone system to companies, which accept payments directly from consumers over the telephone using e-checks or credit cards. Further, the company creates, manages, and processes prepaid card programs for corporate clients to issue prepaid cards to their customer base or employees; and issues general purpose reloadable cards to consumers as an alternative to a traditional bank account. Additionally, it operates billx.com, a consumer Website that allows consumers to process online payments to pay other individual; and provides prepaid cards to consumers for use in as a tool to stay on budget, manage allowances, and share money with family and friends. The company markets and sells its products and services directly, as well as through non-exclusive resellers. Payment Data Systems, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.