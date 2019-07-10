Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Reaches $103.36 52-Week High; Unisys (UIS) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Unisys Corp (UIS) investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither negative nor positive, as only 97 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 75 trimmed and sold equity positions in Unisys Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 59.91 million shares, down from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Unisys Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 0 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 54 Increased: 64 New Position: 33.

The stock of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) hit a new 52-week high and has $111.63 target or 8.00% above today’s $103.36 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $5.48 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $111.63 price target is reached, the company will be worth $438.00M more. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $103.36. About 130,443 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.49% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience

Towle & Co holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation for 2.41 million shares. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. owns 575,813 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glacier Peak Capital Llc has 0.84% invested in the company for 78,700 shares. The California-based Phocas Financial Corp. has invested 0.82% in the stock. Fairpointe Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.85 million shares.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. The company has market cap of $519.75 million. It operates through two divisions, Services and Technology. It has a 33.14 P/E ratio. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Analysts await Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 51.28% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.39 per share. UIS’s profit will be $9.84M for 13.21 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Unisys Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Paylocity Holding Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Capital Advsr Ltd owns 2,991 shares. Caxton L P invested 0.04% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 192,614 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% or 2,581 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jennison Assocs Ltd Co has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). 1,478 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 19,600 shares. Act Ii Limited Partnership owns 15,000 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life has 39,443 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Raymond James Associate holds 6,645 shares. Loomis Sayles & Communication L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 194,350 shares. Franklin Resources reported 454,468 shares stake. Davenport And Communication Limited Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,553 shares. 464,343 were reported by Northern Trust Corporation.

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $3.71M for 369.14 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.54% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paylocity Holding had 6 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 7, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.48 billion. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It has a 135.64 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting.