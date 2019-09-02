Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Holder Fred Alger Management Has Lifted Position by $3.25 Million as Shares Rose; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Capital Investment Advisors Decreased by $306,475 Its Position

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 36,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 897,209 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.02 million, up from 860,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 305,897 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 23,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 28,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial holds 0.12% or 6,267 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Zevenbergen Cap accumulated 668,495 shares. 524,593 were accumulated by Granahan Ma. Cobblestone Cap Lc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 4,035 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc has 1,347 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0.01% or 100,800 shares. D E Shaw Co Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru Ltd Co owns 45,000 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon owns 314,015 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,799 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Inc reported 35,749 shares stake. 2,497 are owned by Old Natl Commercial Bank In. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company owns 3,815 shares.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackline Inc by 15,548 shares to 895,854 shares, valued at $41.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.19M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.17 billion for 9.24 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & Co holds 119,012 shares. Mirador Capital Prns Limited Partnership owns 9,628 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership reported 1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Nuwave Management accumulated 4,467 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Counsel Ltd Llc Ny invested in 69,980 shares. Grimes And Communication Inc reported 13,220 shares. Argi Inv Ser Limited Co holds 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 15,665 shares. Moreover, Beech Hill has 0.36% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stanley holds 0.49% or 31,141 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hl Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Griffin Asset Mngmt has 21,788 shares. Millennium Mngmt holds 3.95 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Com Va holds 0.67% or 151,000 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J Inc accumulated 6,016 shares.