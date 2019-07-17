Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Holder Eam Investors Has Lowered Position as Share Value Rose; Pinnacle Holdings Has Lowered Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Position by $91.00 Million

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 6,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,411 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 25,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $104.33. About 224,094 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.49% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 3,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 115,249 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35B, down from 118,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.14. About 2.82 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $3.71M for 372.61 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.54% negative EPS growth.

