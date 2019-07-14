Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Forms $103.58 Double Top; Polar Securities Lowered Hudson Global (HSON) Holding

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) formed double top with $112.90 target or 9.00% above today’s $103.58 share price. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) has $5.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $103.58. About 198,897 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.49% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Hudson Global Inc decreased Hudson Global Inc (HSON) stake by 49.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Global Inc now has $34.87M valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) has declined 15.16% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending.

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $3.71 million for 369.93 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.54% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paylocity Holding had 6 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, February 7 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 7 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, May 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

