Paylocity Holding (PCTY) EPS Estimated At $0.07; Sasol LTD. American Depositary Shares (SSL) Sellers Decreased By 8.51% Their Shorts

Sasol LTD. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:SSL) had a decrease of 8.51% in short interest. SSL's SI was 1.03M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.51% from 1.13 million shares previously. With 214,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Sasol LTD. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:SSL)'s short sellers to cover SSL's short positions. The SI to Sasol LTD. American Depositary Shares's float is 0.19%. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 87,417 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 18.21% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.64% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 800.00% from last quarter's $-0.01 EPS. PCTY's profit would be $3.71M giving it 364.64 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Paylocity Holding Corporation's analysts see -86.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.68% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $102.1. About 129,468 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.49% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.06% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paylocity Holding had 6 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) rating on Thursday, June 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $11200 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, February 7 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, May 17 report. Raymond James maintained Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) on Thursday, February 7 with “Outperform” rating.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.41 billion. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It has a 133.99 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Paylocity Holding Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs accumulated 232,347 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.19% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). D E Shaw Co Inc stated it has 230,554 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 192,614 shares. Echo Street Cap Management Limited Company accumulated 0.61% or 348,326 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 2,581 shares. 35,749 were reported by Advisory Research. Pdts Partners Ltd Co holds 61,900 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance reported 395,064 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Kennedy Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Caxton Assoc Lp holds 0.04% or 3,090 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd reported 3,815 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 24,567 shares.

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Paylocity Holding's (NASDAQ:PCTY) Wonderful 420% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Paylocity CEO Steve Beauchamp Ranks on Glassdoor's 2019 List of Top CEOs – Nasdaq" published on July 11, 2019

More notable recent Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance" on July 28, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: "Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 5 – GuruFocus.com" published on July 06, 2019

Among 2 analysts covering Sasol (NYSE:SSL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sasol had 4 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Bank of America. The stock of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, February 8.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. The company has market cap of $13.98 billion. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals divisions. It has a 21.17 P/E ratio. The firm operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in gas and oil exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia fertilizers.