Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Analysts See $0.07 EPS; ALTURA MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (ALTAF) SI Decreased By 2.26%

Analysts expect Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 800.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. PCTY’s profit would be $3.71 million giving it 367.79 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s analysts see -86.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $102.98. About 6,588 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.49% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6

ALTURA MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:ALTAF) had a decrease of 2.26% in short interest. ALTAF’s SI was 2.15 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.26% from 2.20M shares previously. With 49,600 avg volume, 43 days are for ALTURA MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:ALTAF)’s short sellers to cover ALTAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 11.48% or $0.0101 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0779. About 14,000 shares traded. Altura Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:ALTAF) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Altura Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:ALTAF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altura Mining: Share Price Is Stuck In A Ditch, But Fundamentals Are Improving – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “An Update On Altura Mining – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altura Mining: Steady Progress Being Made, But Headwinds Still Remain – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Altura Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:ALTAF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lithium Miner Altura Mining Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Galaxy Resources: Start Of A Turnaround? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Altura Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia, Indonesia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $138.85 million. The firm operates through Coal Mining, Exploration Services, and Mineral Exploration divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily explores for coal and lithium properties.

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Paylocity Holding’s (NASDAQ:PCTY) Wonderful 420% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paylocity CEO Steve Beauchamp Ranks on Glassdoor’s 2019 List of Top CEOs – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PCTY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.46 billion. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It has a 135.14 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting.

Among 3 analysts covering Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paylocity Holding had 7 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11500 target in Friday, May 17 report. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PCTY in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) on Monday, July 29 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Paylocity Holding Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Pennsylvania Trust Com holds 0.05% or 6,544 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Conestoga Limited Liability holds 1.46% or 588,637 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 11,398 shares. Moreover, Comm Bank has 0.01% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Prtn Llp has invested 0.12% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Raymond James Associates holds 6,645 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Inc invested in 186,207 shares. Pdt Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.31% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Massachusetts Serv Ma has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Swiss Bancorp has 57,750 shares.