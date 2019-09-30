Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Both Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation 102 2.72 35.66M 0.76 134.86 Veritone Inc. 4 -0.04 16.25M -3.49 0.00

Demonstrates Paylocity Holding Corporation and Veritone Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Paylocity Holding Corporation and Veritone Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 34,824,218.75% 17.1% 2.5% Veritone Inc. 372,151,608.84% -97.3% -54.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Paylocity Holding Corporation is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Veritone Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Veritone Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Paylocity Holding Corporation and Veritone Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 20.89% and an $115 average price target. Meanwhile, Veritone Inc.’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 171.74%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Veritone Inc. is looking more favorable than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.6% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares and 26.4% of Veritone Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Veritone Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56% Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Veritone Inc.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats on 7 of the 13 factors Veritone Inc.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.