Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation 97 11.22 N/A 0.76 134.86 Shopify Inc. 288 27.73 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Paylocity Holding Corporation and Shopify Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Paylocity Holding Corporation and Shopify Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5% Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.7 beta. Shopify Inc. on the other hand, has 1.31 beta which makes it 31.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Paylocity Holding Corporation is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Shopify Inc. is 12.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.6. Shopify Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Paylocity Holding Corporation and Shopify Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Shopify Inc. 2 4 11 2.65

The upside potential is 16.36% for Paylocity Holding Corporation with average price target of $115. Shopify Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $336 average price target and a 5.39% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Paylocity Holding Corporation is looking more favorable than Shopify Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Paylocity Holding Corporation and Shopify Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 77.9%. 32.7% are Paylocity Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56% Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Shopify Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Shopify Inc.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.