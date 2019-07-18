Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Both Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation 88 12.45 N/A 0.76 127.71 Oracle Corporation 53 4.90 N/A 2.68 20.39

Table 1 demonstrates Paylocity Holding Corporation and Oracle Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oracle Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paylocity Holding Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Oracle Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Paylocity Holding Corporation and Oracle Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5% Oracle Corporation 0.00% 31% 8.7%

Volatility and Risk

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s 2.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 106.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Oracle Corporation has beta of 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Paylocity Holding Corporation and Oracle Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s consensus target price is $105.33, while its potential upside is 0.96%. Meanwhile, Oracle Corporation’s consensus target price is $56.86, while its potential downside is -1.95%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Paylocity Holding Corporation is looking more favorable than Oracle Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Paylocity Holding Corporation and Oracle Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.9% and 58.3%. 33% are Paylocity Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Oracle Corporation has 33.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation 1.13% 8.2% 16.98% 51.99% 76.49% 60.57% Oracle Corporation 1.06% -0.13% 6.11% 7.8% 16.53% 20.84%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation has stronger performance than Oracle Corporation

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Oracle Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.