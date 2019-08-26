Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

As Application Software businesses, Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation 95 12.34 N/A 0.76 134.86 Open Text Corporation 40 3.63 N/A 1.02 41.88

In table 1 we can see Paylocity Holding Corporation and Open Text Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Open Text Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paylocity Holding Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Open Text Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Paylocity Holding Corporation and Open Text Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

Paylocity Holding Corporation is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.7. Competitively, Open Text Corporation is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Open Text Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Open Text Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Paylocity Holding Corporation and Open Text Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$115 is Paylocity Holding Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 5.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.6% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares and 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares. Insiders owned 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares. Competitively, 2.3% are Open Text Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56% Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation has stronger performance than Open Text Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Open Text Corporation.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.