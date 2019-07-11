Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO)

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation 86 12.30 N/A 0.76 127.71 Majesco 8 2.98 N/A 0.18 45.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Paylocity Holding Corporation and Majesco. Majesco is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Paylocity Holding Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Majesco.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Paylocity Holding Corporation and Majesco’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5% Majesco 0.00% 2.6% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.06 shows that Paylocity Holding Corporation is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Majesco’s beta is 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Majesco which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Paylocity Holding Corporation and Majesco’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Majesco 0 0 0 0.00

Paylocity Holding Corporation has an average price target of $105.33, and a 2.19% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.9% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares and 2.3% of Majesco shares. 33% are Paylocity Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.8% are Majesco’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation 1.13% 8.2% 16.98% 51.99% 76.49% 60.57% Majesco -2.91% 0.88% 9.44% 10.19% 52.09% 12.83%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Majesco.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Majesco on 11 of the 10 factors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.