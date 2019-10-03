Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation 102 2.72 35.66M 0.76 134.86 Stamps.com Inc. 69 1.15 14.47M 7.33 6.51

Demonstrates Paylocity Holding Corporation and Stamps.com Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Stamps.com Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paylocity Holding Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Stamps.com Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 35,050,127.78% 17.1% 2.5% Stamps.com Inc. 21,010,599.68% 22.1% 16.4%

Volatility & Risk

Paylocity Holding Corporation has a beta of 1.7 and its 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stamps.com Inc.’s 25.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Paylocity Holding Corporation is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Stamps.com Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Stamps.com Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Paylocity Holding Corporation and Stamps.com Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Stamps.com Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s upside potential is 18.73% at a $115 average target price. Competitively Stamps.com Inc. has an average target price of $48.33, with potential downside of -33.19%. The results provided earlier shows that Paylocity Holding Corporation appears more favorable than Stamps.com Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Paylocity Holding Corporation and Stamps.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56% Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation had bullish trend while Stamps.com Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Stamps.com Inc. on 11 of the 15 factors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.