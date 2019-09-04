Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Contrasting side by side

Both Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation 96 11.97 N/A 0.76 134.86 Oracle Corporation 54 4.38 N/A 2.90 19.39

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Paylocity Holding Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Oracle Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paylocity Holding Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Oracle Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Paylocity Holding Corporation and Oracle Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5% Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5%

Risk & Volatility

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s current beta is 1.7 and it happens to be 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Oracle Corporation has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Paylocity Holding Corporation is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Oracle Corporation is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Oracle Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Paylocity Holding Corporation and Oracle Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32

The average price target of Paylocity Holding Corporation is $115, with potential upside of 8.43%. Meanwhile, Oracle Corporation’s average price target is $56.86, while its potential upside is 9.58%. The data provided earlier shows that Oracle Corporation appears more favorable than Paylocity Holding Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Paylocity Holding Corporation and Oracle Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 56.6%. Insiders held 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares. Competitively, 34.3% are Oracle Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56% Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Oracle Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Oracle Corporation.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.