Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Application Software company, Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.6% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Paylocity Holding Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.10% 2.50% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Paylocity Holding Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation N/A 92 134.86 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Paylocity Holding Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Paylocity Holding Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.14 3.79 2.66

$118.33 is the average price target of Paylocity Holding Corporation, with a potential upside of 13.48%. The competitors have a potential upside of 121.84%. Based on the results given earlier, Paylocity Holding Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Paylocity Holding Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Paylocity Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Paylocity Holding Corporation is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.7. Competitively, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Paylocity Holding Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.