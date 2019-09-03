Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Paylocity Holding Corporation has 66.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Paylocity Holding Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.10% 2.50% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Paylocity Holding Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation N/A 96 134.86 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Paylocity Holding Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Paylocity Holding Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

$115 is the average target price of Paylocity Holding Corporation, with a potential upside of 7.11%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 136.10%. Given Paylocity Holding Corporation’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Paylocity Holding Corporation is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Paylocity Holding Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paylocity Holding Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s peers have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Paylocity Holding Corporation is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.7. Competitively, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Paylocity Holding Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s peers beat Paylocity Holding Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.