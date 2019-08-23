Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Contrasting side by side

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation 94 12.34 N/A 0.76 134.86 Benefitfocus Inc. 36 3.11 N/A -1.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Paylocity Holding Corporation and Benefitfocus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5% Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21%

Volatility and Risk

Paylocity Holding Corporation is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.7. In other hand, Benefitfocus Inc. has beta of 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Paylocity Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Benefitfocus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Benefitfocus Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Paylocity Holding Corporation and Benefitfocus Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The upside potential is 5.82% for Paylocity Holding Corporation with average price target of $115. Meanwhile, Benefitfocus Inc.’s average price target is $53.67, while its potential upside is 107.22%. The information presented earlier suggests that Benefitfocus Inc. looks more robust than Paylocity Holding Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.6% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares and 74.96% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares. Insiders held 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares. Comparatively, Benefitfocus Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56% Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation had bullish trend while Benefitfocus Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Benefitfocus Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.