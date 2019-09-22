Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Share Value Rose While Act Ii Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $465,000; Iszo Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Nam Tai Ppty (NTP)

Iszo Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty Inc (NTP) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp bought 63,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The hedge fund held 3.82M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.22 million, up from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 149,755 shares traded or 473.71% up from the average. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $938,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 739,650 shares traded or 70.78% up from the average. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gp invested in 408,752 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Limited Co accumulated 229,720 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5,269 were reported by Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 1.24% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 696,218 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd invested in 0.11% or 173,887 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.03% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Aperio Group Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 2,479 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Meeder Asset Management holds 1,066 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc owns 0.01% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 148,900 shares. Texas-based Next Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 4,904 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corp holds 2,732 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 28,786 shares. Virginia-based Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.5% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY).