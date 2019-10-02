Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Market Valuation Rose While Act Ii Management LP Cut Its Holding; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $300,060 as Stock Price Declined

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 6,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 112,194 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, up from 105,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.05. About 7.10 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ANTICIPATE TOTAL SHIPMENTS GREATER THAN 65 MLN POUNDS IN 2018 AT BRISTOL METALS UNIT; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 23/03/2018 – IPSEN RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $938,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $93.21. About 110,197 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 1.48 million shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 4,413 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 33,717 shares. Blair William & Co Il holds 565,972 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 512 were reported by Ftb Advsrs. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0.07% or 408,752 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 9,600 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability reported 37,331 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 229,720 shares. Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 696,218 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 61,597 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 16,238 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. 431,406 are held by Northern.

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $6.37M for 194.19 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt Company invested in 18,005 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) owns 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 17,406 shares. First State Bank And Trust Of Newtown accumulated 37,370 shares. Piedmont Inv invested in 260,448 shares or 0.47% of the stock. stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 13,930 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has 0.24% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 51,854 shares. Bartlett Lc reported 498,261 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 43,350 are owned by Wellington Shields & Commerce Limited Company. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Co invested in 0.14% or 5,815 shares. First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Svcs has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Saturna Capital reported 0.9% stake. Pennsylvania-based West Chester Cap Inc has invested 0.9% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lenox Wealth Management reported 0.01% stake.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 77,386 shares to 59,963 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 586,679 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.