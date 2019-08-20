Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Holder Echo Street Capital Management Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Boston Advisors Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Position by $3.26 Million as Market Value Rose

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 32,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 263,589 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.68M, down from 295,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 8.02 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Speaks With Bloomberg Television: LIVE; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Services PMI: Summary; 30/03/2018 – JPMORGAN $8 BILLION JURY LOSS FACES MASSIVE REDUCTION; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Composite PMI: Summary; 30/05/2018 – VODACOM MAY LOSE 1B RAND REV. AS CELL C MOVES TO MTN: JPMORGAN; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 23/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC – SETTLEMENT & DELIVERY OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 2, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 30/04/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 157,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 348,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, down from 505,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.36. About 352,054 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.18 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 4,254 shares to 25,391 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5,253 shares to 37,815 shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.