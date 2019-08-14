Payden & Rygel Has Increased At&T (T) Position by $13.63 Million; Xcel Energy (XEL) Holder Stewart & Patten Co Has Decreased Its Position by $850,752

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in At&T (T) by 2782.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 439,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 455,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 12.92 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/03/2018 – AT&T Announces CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 09/03/2018 – Ex-Officials Ask Judge to Review U.S. Moves in AT&T-Time Warner Suit; 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken: On equity options, the secure “fortress,” AT&T negotiations and looming; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Cash Offers to Expire April; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New Al Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 15,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 460,217 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.87M, down from 475,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.14. About 879,124 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 20/04/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – MCSO says Skipper Island Fire is now 100% contained. I-70’between Fruita and Loma being closed for; 05/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Buys 150-Megawatt Wind Project in North Dakota; 29/03/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Xcel Energy, Exits TDC; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – CONSTRUCTION ON 522-MEGAWATT SAGAMORE WIND PROJECT NEAR PORTALES, N.M., WILL START IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY & SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/05/2018 – NA Windpower: Wind Is Leading The Way On Xcel Energy’s Aggressive Emissions Reductions; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces Leadership Changes

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 128,600 shares to 13,330 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,136 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel stated it has 723,262 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.04% or 9,266 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 0.34% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Strategic Advsr Ltd holds 1.46% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 221,525 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated has 0.75% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.12M shares. Toth Finance Advisory Corporation reported 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 25.68M shares or 0% of the stock. Guild Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 64,800 shares. Weik Capital Mgmt stated it has 23,850 shares. Ejf Capital Limited Company, Virginia-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Sadoff Investment Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). M&R Management holds 0.93% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 132,387 shares. Gm Advisory Group Inc Inc invested 0.76% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Brighton Jones Limited Co invested in 0.21% or 55,054 shares. Tctc Lc owns 533,343 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bancorp And Trust reported 3,655 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Com reported 0.64% stake. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.12% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Moreover, Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Founders Fincl Ltd accumulated 12,249 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Co has 0.11% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 13,685 shares. Korea invested in 313,052 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 5,722 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.09% or 575,606 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.11% or 96,052 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones Assocs, a New York-based fund reported 4,331 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 22,482 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 552,467 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate holds 0.01% or 2,065 shares in its portfolio.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26,208 shares to 244,475 shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).