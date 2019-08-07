Payden & Rygel Raised Us Bancorp (USB) Holding By $4.17 Million; Voya Investment Management Raised By $17.54 Million Its Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Position

Payden & Rygel increased Us Bancorp (USB) stake by 23.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Payden & Rygel acquired 86,900 shares as Us Bancorp (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Payden & Rygel holds 458,100 shares with $22.08 million value, up from 371,200 last quarter. Us Bancorp now has $85.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 3.61 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) stake by 514.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc acquired 152,520 shares as Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE)’s stock rose 5.15%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 182,139 shares with $21.12M value, up from 29,619 last quarter. Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd now has $3.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $147.59. About 84,267 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, July 18 to “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $52.5000 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, July 18. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 helped by loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 48,088 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Cypress Ltd (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 3,102 shares. 5,892 were reported by Sunbelt Secs. Argi Investment Ltd Liability Co owns 17,473 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Principal Grp reported 0.25% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability reported 6,714 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rmb Cap Limited Co invested in 0.32% or 261,393 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 616,098 shares. Atwood Palmer reported 0.25% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 33,677 shares in its portfolio. Pictet National Bank And Tru Ltd stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Sei Investments Co holds 0.06% or 381,173 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 0.54% or 13,132 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.62% or 468,047 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Commerce has invested 0.56% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PII, WYNN, HELE – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/10/2019: HELE,ASPU,LEVI – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Helen of Troy (HELE) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Helen of Troy Jumped Nearly 15% Wednesday Morning – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.