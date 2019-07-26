Payden & Rygel Trimmed Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; Tcw Group Has Lowered Its 58 Com (WUBA) Stake

Payden & Rygel decreased Abbvie (ABBV) stake by 92.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Payden & Rygel sold 128,300 shares as Abbvie (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Payden & Rygel holds 10,200 shares with $822,000 value, down from 138,500 last quarter. Abbvie now has $100.17B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 11.42M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Tcw Group Inc decreased 58 Com Inc (WUBA) stake by 34.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tcw Group Inc sold 13,400 shares as 58 Com Inc (WUBA)’s stock declined 8.39%. The Tcw Group Inc holds 25,800 shares with $1.69M value, down from 39,200 last quarter. 58 Com Inc now has $8.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $59. About 348,422 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability reported 34,262 shares stake. Lincoln National Corp stated it has 22,844 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fragasso Group owns 6,195 shares. 7,299 are held by Bangor Commercial Bank. Regions Fincl reported 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communications has 43,966 shares. 131,584 were reported by Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Ltd Liability Company reported 2,712 shares. 4,747 were reported by Altavista Wealth Management. Cadence Natl Bank Na owns 13,393 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And reported 0.63% stake. Clearbridge Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 11,474 shares. Sit Invest Associates Inc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 183,290 shares. Da Davidson & Communication stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Apriem Advisors stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Payden & Rygel increased Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 12,400 shares to 416,900 valued at $23.78M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) stake by 132,720 shares and now owns 1.02M shares. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 29 report.

Among 3 analysts covering 58.com (NYSE:WUBA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. 58.com had 8 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Benchmark. The rating was maintained by CLSA with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The stock of 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1.

