Payden & Rygel Continues to Hold Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM); Targa Res (TRGP) Position Maintained by Heronetta Management Lp

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 2.40M shares traded or 4.87% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 416,900 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.78 million, up from 404,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $75.76. About 19.04M shares traded or 5.16% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 25, 2018; 17/03/2018 – Tech Trader: After Qualcomm, Broadcom’s Plan B Looks Complicated — Barron’s; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom ends bid for Qualcomm; 23/03/2018 – Four Qualcomm Board Members Received More Than 50% Support; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom insists it won’t slash Qualcomm’s spending on 5G; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm to unveil new chipset to power VR, AR headsets – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY) by 18,350 shares to 69,226 shares, valued at $19.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Reit (NYSE:DLR) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,400 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94 million and $180.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.